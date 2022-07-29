© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Sun spoil Bird’s final game in Connecticut, beat Storm 88-83

By The Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
bird.jpeg
1 of 5  — bird.jpeg
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is defended by Connecticut Sun guard Nia Clouden (11) during the second half of the WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
bird2.jpeg
2 of 5  — bird2.jpeg
Seattle Storm forward Stephanie Talbot (7) is defended by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half of the WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm has said the 2022 season will be her last in the WNBA. Her retirement comes in her 21st year with the basketball league and after many all-time records.
3 of 5  — Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm has said the 2022 season will be her last in the WNBA. Her retirement comes in her 21st year with the basketball league and after many all-time records.
Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm has said the 2022 season will be her last in the WNBA. Her retirement comes in her 21st year with the basketball league and after many all-time records.
Steph Chambers
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, center, wears a T-shirt honoring Megan Rapinoe, right, of the U.S. women's World Cup champion soccer team and the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, before a WNBA game on July 12.
4 of 5  — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, center, wears a T-shirt honoring Megan Rapinoe, right, of the U.S. women's World Cup champion soccer team and the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, before a WNBA game on July 12.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, center, wears a T-shirt honoring Megan Rapinoe, right, of the U.S. women's World Cup champion soccer team and the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, before a WNBA game on July 12.
Diana Taurasi (left) and Sue Bird of the U.S. women's basketball team pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. The two are tied for the most gold medals in Olympic basketball, for both the women's and men's competitions.
5 of 5  — Diana Taurasi (left) and Sue Bird of the U.S. women's basketball team pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. The two are tied for the most gold medals in Olympic basketball, for both the women's and men's competitions.
Diana Taurasi (left) and Sue Bird of the U.S. women's basketball team pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. The two are tied for the most gold medals in Olympic basketball, for both the women's and men's competitions.
Kevin C. Cox

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun spoiled former UConn star Sue Bird’s final scheduled game in the state, beating the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Thursday night.

Brionna Jones added 13 points, and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12 for the Sun (20-9).

The 41-year-old Bird finished with 14 points and seven assists for the Storm (18-11). Two other former UConn stars, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams, had 17 and 16 points respectively.

The arena was awash in UConn gear, Bird national team jerseys and her familiar No. 10 Storm jersey.

The game was the first sellout in Uncasville since the 2019 WNBA Finals and many of the fans were there to see Bird. They gave the 41-year-old a standing ovation during a pregame ceremony and another during player introductions.

The Associated Press
