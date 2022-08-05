Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus

Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill.

The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.

"To have swipe card entry into our residential wings, more cameras around the facility, and a mass notification system — Heaven forbid there’s an active shooter or even a natural disaster emergency on campus — so that we can protect life and limb first and also protect property,” Saadi said.

Services provided on the Rocky Hill campus include residential care, long-term skilled nursing care, and other types of assistance needed by the state’s veterans and their families. More than 200 veterans and five families live on the campus.

“It's not just about boilers, safety, and security. It's about respect. It’s about respecting the folks who put their lives on the line for us and for freedom,” Governor Ned Lamont said. "That’s why it is necessary that the state spend money to maintain the Veterans Home."

