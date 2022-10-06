© 2022 Connecticut Public

Saturday's Hartford Marathon will bring 25,000 people – and road closures

Connecticut Public Radio | By Emily Caminiti
Published October 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT
start line excited smallerb.jpg
Provided Photograph
/
Jennifer Schulten / Hartford Marathon Foundation
Runners take off from the start line of the Eversource Hartford Marathon start line October 9, 2021.

Several roads will be shut down in Hartford for the Hartford Marathon, which will take place Saturday.

There are three separate events — the marathon, the half-marathon, and the 5K.
This means that people will be continually crossing the finish line between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the arch at Bushnell Park.

Beth Shluger is the CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. She says they’re expecting 25,000 people all around the state capitol Saturday, including participants, volunteers, and spectators.

Volunteers will arrive before sunrise around 4 a.m. Saturday and the events will begin around 7 a.m.

“It’s just a glorious sight to see the sun rising, to see that many people, all excited, healthy, fit, and there to celebrate the hard work they’ve put in to get to this point — to step off and run whatever distance they’re running that day," Shluger said.

It’s not too late to volunteer or sign up to run or volunteer. Registration for runners closes online at 5 p.m. Friday. For more information on participating or on road closures, visit hartfordmarathon.com.

Emily Caminiti
Emily Caminiti is working with the Connecticut Public newsroom in fall 2022.
See stories by Emily Caminiti

