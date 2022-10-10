© 2022 Connecticut Public

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Massachusetts State House. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Massachusetts State House. The Bay Staty's gaming commission plans to launch in-person sports betting in the state in early 2023.

New Hampshire opened its first in-person sports gambling location in 2020. DraftKings is the NH Lottery partner for sports betting.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn't agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors.

Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.

The gaming commission released a survey Friday that it's requiring companies applying for a sports wagering operator license and vendors to those potential licensees to complete. The survey seeks specific company information before the full applications are due.

New England News Collaborative
Associated Press
