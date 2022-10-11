© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court to hear case that could impact how pigs are treated in Massachusetts and beyond

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published October 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
The United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
David
/
Creative Commons/www.flickr.com/bootbearwdc
The United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case that could impact how pigs are treated in Massachusetts and beyond.

In 2016, Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question requiring some farm animals have more space. New rules for pigs were set to take effect this past August.

But they were put on hold after a restaurant trade group in the state filed a lawsuit arguing that Massachusetts should wait to see how the Supreme Court ruled on similar restrictions passed by California voters in 2018.

Both states would require pork produced outside the state but sold within to also meet the new standards.

That could be an unconstitutional restriction on interstate commerce.

Stephen Clark, who leads the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the new rules would cause significant challenges for the groups the 1,800 members.

"The biggest concern we heard was going to be about the availability and the cost of compliant pork in the state," he said. "We heard from suppliers across the country and restaurant operators that their pork products [were] going to go through the roof.

Clark said he expects a decision from the high court by next June.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content