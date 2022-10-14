© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

About a third of people call doctors by their first names, a new study shows

By Ayana Archie
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT
In this May 27, 2020 file photo, medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York.
John Minchillo
/
AP
In this May 27, 2020 file photo, medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York.

About a third of people call their doctors by their first names, a new study shows.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic analyzed about 90,000 messages between 1,092 doctors and nearly 15,000 of their patients.

Women doctors were twice as likely than their male counterparts to be called by their first names, and osteopathic doctors were twice as likely to be called by their first names than doctors with M.D. degrees. Additionally, primary care physicians were 50% more likely to be referred to by their first names than specialty doctors.

Women patients were 40% less likely to use their doctors' first names.

Researchers analyzed patient and doctor demographics, such as age and gender, but did not account for "potential cultural, racial, or ethnic nuances in greeting structure," they said.

They also did not measure whether a physician prefers to be called by their first name or not. Messages were evaluated by a natural language processing algorithm.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content