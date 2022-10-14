Sen. Leahy hospitalized for observation

*This story will be updated*

Sen. Patrick Leahy has been hospitalized for observation and testing. In a statement from the Senator’s office released Thursday evening, communications director David Carle said Leahy was not feeling well and was taken to a Washington area hospital as a precaution. His doctors recommended he remain overnight for observation.

Leahy is 82 years old. He’s served in the Senate for over four decades, and is in his final year in office.

