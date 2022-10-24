© 2022 Connecticut Public

Governor's Council candidates vying for western Massachusetts seat present different visions

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
From left John Comerford, of Palmer and Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, are candidates for the western Massachusetts seat on the Governor's Council.
NEPM
From left John Comerford, of Palmer and Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, are candidates for the western Massachusetts seat on the Governor's Council.

Two candidates running to represent western Massachusetts on the Governor's Council presented starkly different visions during a debate on Monday.

Democrat Tara Jacobs, a school committee member from North Adams, faced off against Republican John Comerford, a retired welfare fraud investigator from Palmer.

The council approves or rejects the governor's nominations for judges and parole board members and also weighs-in on proposed paroles and commutations.

Comerford said he doesn't believe in commutation or parole.

As for who he'd like to see on the parole board, he said, "I would look for somebody that's been involved with law enforcement in some capacity."

Jacobs had a different take.

"I am very interested in hopefully bringing more diversity to that board," she said. "I'd like to see more people of color and Spanish speaking but also [more diversity in terms of] background."

Jacobs said she'd also like to see more women and people of color on the bench. Comerford said he'd focus only on a candidate's credentials not who they are.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne

