Warren, Pressley promote student debt relief program — but don't mention court's temporary block

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley were in Springfield Tuesday to tout the federal government's efforts to cancel some student debt. But one thing they didn't talk about was a temporary hold placed on the program by a federal appeals court.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals paused the program as it considers a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. The Biden Administration has said people can still sign up in the meantime.

In western Massachusetts on Tuesday, neither Warren nor Pressley said anything about the hold, instead encouraging people at Springfield Technical Community College to enroll.

"Part one: Big fight to get here but it is the right place to be," Warren said. "Part two is now everybody else has got to do their part — and that is, you gotta sign up for it."

Pressley said the program would be "transformational, impactful and meaningful" to tens of millions affected Americans, including an estimated 800,000 in Massachusetts.

"We know that this debt has been choking at the promise of our families, of our commonwealth, of our country".Pressley said.

After the event, reporters attempted to ask Warren about the court's action, but she declined to take questions, instead posing for pictures with well-wishers before leaving.

The student debt relief program could relieve up to $10,000 in student debt, and up to $20,000 if a borrower had received a Pell Grant.

The visit by Warren and Pressley to Springfield was part of a statewide tour, which also included stops in Boston, Brockton and Worcester.

