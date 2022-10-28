© 2022 Connecticut Public

Officials in Maine have found some license plates too expressive

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

