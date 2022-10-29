© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Steve Bannon's Chinese Benefactor; Broadcaster Jemele Hill

Fresh Air
Published October 29, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT
Jemele Hill speaks at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019.
Paras Griffin
/
Getty Images for Essence
Jemele Hill speaks at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor: New Yorker writer Evan Osnos traces the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves': Alexandra Horowitz is an authority on how dogs perceive the world, but her new book is not a training manual. In The Year of the Puppy, she says there's plenty she doesn't know about canine cognition.

Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump: The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'

Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate