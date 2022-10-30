© 2022 Connecticut Public

At least 60 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed in India

By Raksha Kumar
Published October 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India.
Rajesh Ambaliya
/
AP
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India.

Updated October 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET

MUMBAI — A suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, killing at least 60 people. Hundreds more might be trapped underneath the rubble.

People fell into the Machchu river when the incident happened Sunday night in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Rescue operations are underway. The AP reports that local officials fear the death toll could increase.

A private company had repaired the bridge for six months before it was opened to the public four days ago. The 100-year-old bridge, located in a town about 200 kilometers west of the state capital, was a tourist attraction.

Modi has announced monetary compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (about $2,400) to families of the dead.

