Election Day in Connecticut: Here's what you need to know

Voters across Connecticut will go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a number of races, including those that will decide Connecticut’s next governor and races that could impact control of Congress.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Ballots will vary depending on where you live and also include a number of local races and contests for Connecticut’s state legislature.

Registered voters should double-check their polling location before voting. For the general election, same-day registration is allowed.

For more details on voting, check out Connecticut Public’s voter guide.



What’s on the ballot?

In the race for governor, incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont faces Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. For Stefanowski, it’s a rematch against Lamont. In 2018, Stefanowski lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal faces Republican challenger Leora Levy. Blumenthal was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and previously served as Connecticut’s attorney general. Levy is a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader.

In the 5th Congressional district, Democrat Jahana Hayes faces GOP challenger and former state senator George Logan. It’s a race that’s attracted national attention and could help decide which party gets the majority in Congress.

A number of other Congressional seats and statewide offices are also up for election today including attorney general, treasurer, comptroller, and secretary of the state.

There’s a statewide ballot question regarding early voting.

The question on early voting will be placed on the ballot’s right-hand side:

“Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Connecticut is one of only a handful of states that does not offer early in-person voting. In other states, early voting laws let ballots be cast anywhere from a few days to a few weeks before an election at designated polling spots. People who support early voting say it gives people more flexibility to vote.

Many municipalities will also have their own ballot questions that will vary by town. Here is a list of ballots by town.