Live Results: CT doesn’t allow early voting, but today’s election could change that.

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published November 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
221108_Election_mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Stickers for voters rest on a chair at the Manchester High School polling station Nov. 8, 2022.

Connecticut voters will decide whether to allow early in-person voting. They're voting on the following ballot question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

Polls close at 8 p.m.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Connecticut is one of only a handful of states that does not offer early in-person voting. In other states, early voting laws let ballots be cast anywhere from a few days to a few weeks before an election at designated polling spots. People who support early voting say it gives people more flexibility to vote.

Former Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill told Connecticut Public Radio that early voting would "enable many more people to be able to vote more conveniently."

If the ballot question passes, the state legislature would still need to write early voting laws. According to the League of Women Voters, that means early voting would not appear in Connecticut until at least 2024.

This story contains information from The Associated Press.

2022 election
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
