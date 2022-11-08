Live Updates: Connecticut U.S. Sen. Blumenthal seeks 3rd term, faces Trump-backed Levy

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal faces Republican challenger Leora Levy.

Blumenthal was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and previously served as Connecticut’s attorney general. Blumenthal’s voting record and legislative history have been the centerpieces of his campaign for a third term to the Senate. Levy, a first-time candidate who lent her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from former President Donald Trump as proof that she is a “true America-first patriot.” She is a GOP fundraiser, a member of the Republican National Committee and former commodities trader.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

As Connecticut Mirror/Connecticut Public's Lisa Hagen reported:

The senator’s work ethic and high-speed rate of campaigning have not changed from his early days in politics. Blumenthal, 76, attends multiple events a day throughout the state, election year or not. That has helped him become one of the most well-known political figures in Connecticut.

Blumenthal, who has served in elected office since 1984, easily won his past two Senate races, even after his first opponent spent tens of millions of dollars of her own money against him.

This story contains information from The Associated Press and Connecticut Public's Lisa Hagen.