Live Updates: Jahana Hayes faces George Logan in heated congressional race

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Jahana Hayes speaks to her supporters after casting her ballot in the 2022 midterm election in the early hours of Tuesday at Tyrrell Middle School in Wolcott, Connecticut. Hayes is locked in a tightly contested race with her opponent George Logan, a former state senator, for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional district.

One of Connecticut's most closely-watched races this election cycle is the contest between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan.

Hayes made history in 2018 as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. Logan served for two terms as a state senator.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Groups aligned with both parties blanketed the 5th Congressional District with campaign ads as they spent a record total of $12 million to influence a race that polls indicated would be a dead heat.

The race has received national attention because of the role it could play in determining which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

The district includes large parts of western Connecticut and suburbs west of Hartford.

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live, Hayes said her message to voters is her record in Congress, including voting for the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed in March 2021.

Speaking on Where We Live, Logan said he would describe himself “as a proud Connecticut Republican. I’m more moderate when it comes to dealing with social issues and more conservative leaning when it comes to financial, fiscal issues.”

Logan said he’s consistently supported women's rights, including access to an abortion, “as long as it’s safe, legal, and rare.” Hayes recently took part in a discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris and the national president of Planned Parenthood on abortion rights.

This story contains information from the Associated Press and Connecticut Public's Lisa Hagen.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
