Live Updates: Race for Connecticut governor features a rematch from 2018

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Election Day Nov 08 2022
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
Gov. Ned Lamont greets his supporters and poses with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz while voting at Greenwich High School on Nov. 8, 2022.

In the race for Connecticut governor, incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont faces Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling.

For Stefanowski, it’s a rematch against Lamont. In 2018, Stefanowski lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Lamont told Where We Live in September he worked to “strike the right balance” between tax relief and paying down the state’s massive pool of pension debt. He also reflected on the work his administration did during the COVID-19 pandemic that defined much of the Democrat’s first term.

Stefanowski told Where We Live in September that if he’s elected governor, people will “live their lives as they see fit.” He claimed the government was “getting in the way” of parents and their children. “Parents should be making the decision about what social issues to talk to their kids about when they're in grade school,” he said.
Election Day Nov 08 2022
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
Bob Stefanowski acknowledges the voters after he cast his ballot in Madison, Ct.

Hotaling told Where We Live in October that he’s “the only one who can break the blue-red divide.” Hotaling said he’s previously been part of both Republican and Democratic parties. “Actually being part of both those parties makes it even better,” he said. “A lot of my platform [is] beholden to the best ideas, not the parties.”

This story contains information from The Associated Press.

2022 election
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

