Live Updates: Race for Connecticut governor features a rematch from 2018

In the race for Connecticut governor, incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont faces Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling.

For Stefanowski, it’s a rematch against Lamont. In 2018, Stefanowski lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Lamont told Where We Live in September he worked to “strike the right balance” between tax relief and paying down the state’s massive pool of pension debt. He also reflected on the work his administration did during the COVID-19 pandemic that defined much of the Democrat’s first term.

Stefanowski told Where We Live in September that if he’s elected governor, people will “live their lives as they see fit.” He claimed the government was “getting in the way” of parents and their children. “Parents should be making the decision about what social issues to talk to their kids about when they're in grade school,” he said.

Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public Bob Stefanowski acknowledges the voters after he cast his ballot in Madison, Ct.

Hotaling told Where We Live in October that he’s “the only one who can break the blue-red divide.” Hotaling said he’s previously been part of both Republican and Democratic parties. “Actually being part of both those parties makes it even better,” he said. “A lot of my platform [is] beholden to the best ideas, not the parties.”

This story contains information from The Associated Press.