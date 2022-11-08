Massachusetts election results: Healey leads Dems to sweep of statewide offices
Just after polls in Massachusetts closed at 8 p.m., the Associated Press called the governor's race for Democrat Maura Healey, leading a sweep of statewide offices. More below on that contest along with results on other races to watch.
Voters in the state have weighed in on four statewide ballot questions. They've also voted for members of Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices.
✅ indicates the Associated Press has projected a winner.
MASSACHUSETTS STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS
There are four statewide questions on Massachusetts ballots this election, covering taxes, dental insurance, liquor licenses for chain retailers, and driver's licenses for residents without legal immigration status.
MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR
The state’s corner office was up for grabs in 2022, as incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to call it quits after two terms. The pair did not pick sides in the race to succeed them.
After cruising to the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was paired on the ballot with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who prevailed in a hotly contested three-way primary for lieutenant governor.
On the Republican side, state Rep. Geoff Diehl won the nomination with support from former President Trump. Leah Allen, also a former state representative, won a tight primary for lieutenant governor.
The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates, with business owner Kevin Reed vying for governor and physician Peter Everett for lieutenant governor.
Loading...
MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL
The seat for Massachusetts attorney general is an open contest, with incumbent Maura Healey running for governor. After winning the Democratic primary, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces Republican trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.
|Attorney General
|87.1% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|✅ Andrea Campbell (D)
|1,322,385
|62.3%
|Jay McMahon (R)
|799,130
|37.7%
MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE
Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, was the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. Coming off a 40-percentage-point victory, Galvin faces Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez in the general election.
|Secretary of State
|86.5% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|✅ William Galvin (D)
|1,418,503
|67.3%
|Rayla Campbell (R)
|630,058
|29.9%
|Juan Sanchez (GR)
|60,825
|2.9%
MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR
Incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking a fourth term. Massachusetts state Sen. Diana DiZoglio emerged from the Democratic primary to face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent. Other candidates on the ballot include: Green-Rainbow Party nominee Gloria Caballero-Roca, a professor; union boilermaker Dominic Giannone from the Workers Party; and Libertarian Daniel Riek.
|Auditor
|86.4% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|✅ Diana DiZoglio (D)
|1,111,978
|54.6%
|Anthony Amore (R)
|779,599
|38.3%
|Gloria Caballero-Roca (GR)
|58,287
|2.9%
|Dominic Giannone (W)
|44,513
|2.2%
|Daniel Riek (L)
|42,165
|2.1%
MASSACHUSETTS STATE TREASURER
Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is seeking a third term. The Democrat has no Republican challenger, but does face Libertarian Party candidate Cristina Crawford on the November ballot.
|Treasurer
|86.9% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|✅ Deb Goldberg (D)
|1,461,215
|76.5%
|Cristina Crawford (L)
|449,602
|23.5%
GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL
Voters are picking a candidate to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge.
Democratic North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs faces Republican John Comerford in November.
|Governor's Council
|80.3% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|John Comerford (R)
|86,803
|38.1%
|Tara Jacobs (D)
|140,988
|61.9%
CONGRESS
Both incumbents members representing parts of western Massachusetts in the U.S. House face challengers this November.
MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE
There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats.
|Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin & Hampshire Senate District
|81.6% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Paul Mark (D)
|40,114
|75.8%
|Brendan Phair (U)
|12,782
|24.2%
|Hampden & Hampshire Senate
|75.7% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Cecilia Calabrese (R)
|13,824
|31.1%
|John Velis (D)
|30,638
|68.9%
|Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester Senate
|77.5% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|William Johnson (R)
|23,162
|45.5%
|Jake Oliveira (D)
|28,266
|54.5%
|Third Berkshire House
|79.8% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Michael Lavery (GR)
|1,433
|9.6%
|William "Smitty" Pignatelli (D)
|13,553
|90.4%
|Second Franklin House
|72.5% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Jeffrey Raymond (R)
|3,859
|34.4%
|Kevin McKeown (U)
|489
|4.4%
|Susannah Whipps (U)
|6,872
|61.3%
|Third Hampden House
|42.3% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Nick Boldyga (R)
|4,943
|64.3%
|Anthony Russo (D)
|2,743
|35.7%
|Seventh Hampden House
|95.0% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Aaron Saunders (D)
|9,488
|52.7%
|James "Chip" Harrington (R)
|8,526
|47.3%
|Eighth Hampden House
|87.3% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Shirley Arriaga (D)
|8,112
|64.8%
|Sean Goonan (U)
|4,412
|35.2%
SHERIFF
Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign for the general election.
|Hampshire Sheriff
|0.0% of estimated votes counted
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of votes
|Patrick Cahillane
|Write-in
This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.