© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

By Koko Nakajima,
Alyson Hurt
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST

Loading...

Updated November 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM ET

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.

With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.

And in some of these races, the margins are razor-thin: With an estimated 99% of the vote counted, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is ahead by only 1,122 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd District.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Koko Nakajima
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content