3 people are dead and the gunman is at large in a University of Virginia shooting

Updated November 14, 2022 at 7:42 AM ET

Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.

Police said the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was still at large early Monday and may be armed. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working in coordination to find him and launched a search of the campus grounds early Monday morning, according to UVA Emergency Management.

Police ordered those on campus to shelter in place and classes were canceled Monday. Public transportation routes to campus were suspended. Public schools in the surrounding Albemarle County were also closed for the day.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. ET near a parking garage on Culbreth Road on the Charlottesville campus. University officials have not yet identified the three dead victims, and said that two additional people are receiving medical care.

University officials ask students to take the shelter-in-place warnings seriously

"We will share details as soon as we are able," the university's president said in a statement. "This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

Police said the gunman was wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans. He may have been driving a black SUV.

Jones, who is a student at the university, was listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018, but did not appear in any games.

UVA Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Robyn Hadley urged students to take the shelter-in-place order seriously as the manhunt continued Monday morning.

"We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Hadley wrote in an email to the student body. "I am on grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place ... If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety."

University of Idaho is also reeling from suspected homicides

The shooting is at least the second reported on a university campus this weekend.

On Sunday, police in Moscow, Idaho, said that four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home near the campus. Police investigating the incident have called the deaths suspected homicides.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.