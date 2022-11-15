Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content

Disney+ is rolling out a new plan with ads in a few weeks, while hiking its prices for ad-free content, the company announced.

The ad-supported plan, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, will be $7.99 a month, while Disney+ Premium will be ad-free. The streaming service does not currently have ads on its programming, so current users who want to keep that feature will go from paying $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month.

The new pricing model goes into effect Dec. 8.

The decision follows a similar approach from Netflix, which began offering ads earlier this month.

The Walt Disney Co. announced in August that Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the quarter ending June 30, while Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade during the first quarter of this year.

