© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeless shelters are seeing more senior citizens with no place to live

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 17, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST

Low-income seniors are struggling to find housing amid skyrocketing rents and widespread nursing home closures.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio

Aaron Bolton
Aaron is Montana Public Radio's Flathead reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate