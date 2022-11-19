© 2022 Connecticut Public

UC students on strike say they are overworked and underpaid

By Eric Westervelt
Published November 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST

University of California graduate students walked off the job this week. The nearly 50,000 striking academic workers are asking for better pay and benefits.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
