© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study: Improved forestry could boost carbon storage in New England by nearly half a billion tons

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
Drone low logpile.jpg
Kris Bridges
/
for Maine Public
Research suggests there is the potential to sequester and store even more carbon in New England's woods with improved forest management.

A new study published in an international forestry journal finds that better forest management could significantly grow New England's carbon storage, improve wildlife habitat and provide a reliable timber supply.

Published in the journal Forests, the study finds that improved forest practices including increased stocking of trees could bolster carbon storage by an estimated 488 million metric tons. The authors say that's nearly a quarter of the emissions reductions New England needs to reach net-zero by 2050.

Robert Perschel of the New England Forestry Foundation, which led the research, says a recent $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will compensate landowners willing to implement climate-smart forest practices as part of a pilot project. But he says more investment will be needed.

"To really make this happen on a broader scale, we would need larger and continuing funding, but the numbers and the investment required per acre is comparing really favorably to other types of climate mitigation investments," Perschel says.

The study, based on forest growth and yield models, only takes into account carbon stored in the forest and not carbon stored in long-lived wood products.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
See stories by Susan Sharon

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content