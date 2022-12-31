© 2022 Connecticut Public

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published December 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST

Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has died. He was 95. Born Joseph Ratzinger in Bavaria, he oversaw a church in crisis and then became the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century.

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
