© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier,
Jill Kaufman
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
As she arrived at her inauguration ceremony January 5th, 2023 at the Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, former state Attorney General Maura Healey shook hands on both sides of the House Chamber's central aisle. Healey was sworn in as Massachusetts 73rd governor and its first elected governor who is openly gay and a woman.
Sam Doran
/
Statehouse News Service
As she arrived at her gubernatorial inauguration January 5th, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts, former state Attorney General Maura Healey shook hands on both sides of the House Chamber's central aisle. Healey was sworn in as Massachusetts 73rd governor and its first elected governor who a woman and openly gay.

Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job.

During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.

"She will work across government and with every city and town to meet our climate goals and achieve our economic potential," Healey said, referring to Melissa Hoffer who will fill the role.

The new governor's inaugural address also focused on creating more affordable housing stock for Massachusetts. Healey said she wants to do that, in part, by turning unused state property into rental units and homes.

That resonated with state Rep. Orlando Ramos, D-Springfield, who was among the western Massachusetts lawmakers attending the inauguration. Ramos, a Democrat, represents neighborhoods in Springfield and Chicopee. He said the housing shortage across Hampden County is considerable.

Ramos said the Healey administration has an opportunity to partner with western Massachusetts cities and it's a proposal that could in part address the statewide housing issue.

"It's a win-win. Most state agencies are consolidated in Boston and we have an opportunity to relocate some of those agencies to western Massachusetts cities," Ramos said.

The state could save money on the cost of renting Boston property and bring more professionals to downtown Springfield, Ramos said, where housing costs are lower.

Ramos has proposed this idea before and said he looks forward to discussing it with Governor Healey.

State Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, was also in the legislative chambers during Healey's inauguration. Comerford said she felt a palpable sense of hope, though Healey didn't shy away from the truth that Massachusetts transportation systems were inadequate, and it's for many, the state is unfordable.

Comerford said she plans to be be a strong advocate for Healey's agenda, but with a focus on her own constituents in the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts.

"[Healey] talked about food access for students, and what I want to talk about is farms, because western Massachusetts is feeding much of the Commonwealth in our schools, "Comerford said.

She noted Healey's mention of the Quabbin Reservoir as well.

"That's the drinking water for eastern Massachusetts and I want equitable pay for our communities, for stewarding that water," Comerford added. She also said she would continue to push for East-West passenger rail service.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Massachusetts have a history of a partnership Comerford said, and she expects that will continue under Healey.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll was also sworn into office Thursday.

Later the Healey administration and thousands of ticket holders celebrated at the TD Garden with performances from Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, DJ Frenchy, OOMPA and Springfield's own SciTech Band from the Springfield High School of Science and Technology.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content