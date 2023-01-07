PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress.

Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the chamber floor.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates with the gavel after being elected as speaker.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., swears in members of the 118th Congress on the House floor.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is congratulated after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images / The Washington Post/Getty Images Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shakes hands with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Olivier Douliery / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy takes the oath of office after he was elected on the 15th ballot.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images / The Washington Post/Getty Images Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calls his mom after being elected speaker after 15th rounds of votes.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber after Gaetz voted present during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are seen on the House floor during a vote in which Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images / The Washington Post/Getty Images Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images / The Washington Post/Getty Images Reps.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) watch floor proceedings as the search for speaker continued for a fourth day.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., interrupts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Republican members walk out of the chamber as Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), right, tells fellow members, including Rep.-elect Anna Luna (R-FL) and Rep.-elect Mary Miller (R-IL), that he will support Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in that round of voting for Speaker of the House.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., right, and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., are seen on the House floor.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep.-elect Clay Higgins (R-LA) (R) puts a Bible on the back of Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (R-GA) as he votes for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offers a phone with the initials "DT" to Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale (R-MT). It was former President Donald Trump on the line.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep-elect Tim Burchett (R-TN) (2nd-L), Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (C) and Rep.-elect George Santon (R-NY) (R) congratulate House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) after he is elected Speaker of the House.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP Rep. Bryan Steil, (R-Wis.), holds up the tally sheet in the House chamber after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA), was elected as speaker.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Vote talliers record the ballot for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after being elected Speaker of the House.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (R) talks to Rep.-elect Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) casts his vote on a motion to adjourn in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., hugs House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., as he receives the gavel on the House floor.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.), takes a selife with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA) at the end of the 15th vote after he received enough votes to become Speaker of the House.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) talks to reporters in Statuary Hall after switching his support for Speaker of the House to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).