Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress

By Emma Bowman
Published January 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro protest outside the Planalto Palace building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday.
Eraldo Peres
/
AP
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro protest outside the Planalto Palace building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday.

Updated January 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM ET

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital of Brasília on Sunday.

Videos and photos of the scenes posted to social media also showed crowds invading and ransacking the presidential palace and Supreme Court. Swarms of the Bolsonaro supporters, known as "Bolsonaristas," were seen charging past security barriers and clashing with police who appeared to be using pepper spray against them.

The scenes mirror that of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol and come one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in to office.

Since da Silva's defeat of the far-right Bolsonaro in October, Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting the win by camping out in front of army barracks around the country, blocking roads, and calling for armed forces to intervene and overturn the election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Emma Bowman
