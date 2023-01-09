New Haven police officers blame EMTs for Randy Cox's injuries

The five New Haven police officers who have been sued by Randy Cox for injuries that left him paralyzed have filed court papers blaming the EMTs who treated Cox.

The officers claim the two EMTs from American Medical Response “misrepresented” Cox’s inability to move, and failed to intervene in the field by allowing the officers to move Cox from his holding cell to a stretcher.

Cox was taken into custody on June 19 and placed in the back of a police van. The van stopped short, and he hit his head. When he told the officers that he couldn’t move, they dragged him by his ankles to a wheelchair to take him to his cell.

Cox is seeking $100 million in damages, and New Haven is negotiating a settlement. The five officers have also been charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.