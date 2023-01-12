© 2023 Connecticut Public

'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King

Published January 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST
The Embrace, on Boston Common, recalls the hug between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
The Embrace, on Boston Common, recalls the hug between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a walk around and within “The Embrace” with the designer, artist Hank Willis Thomas.

Hank Willis Thomas speaks onstage at The International Center of Photography’s 33rd Annual Infinity Awards at Pier 60 on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images for ICP)

Coretta Scott King’s left hand, depicted in the Embrace sculpture on Boston Common. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Host Robin Young looks at “The Embrace” where the hands appear to form a heart. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

