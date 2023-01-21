© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Abortion law in the U.S.; Novelist Jonathan Escoffery

Fresh Air
Published January 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says: Roe author Mary Ziegler has chronicled the legal, political and cultural battles around abortion, and says the debate is far from over: "We're at the very beginning of something very confusing."

NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron shines playing solo on 'The Source': Barron previously recorded most tunes on his album, a few more than once. Now he gives them layers of new meaning and an allusive texture — with occasional hints at Afro-Cuban rhythms and gestures.

'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused: Jonathan Escoffery grew up in Miami, the son of Jamaican immigrants. In a world where identity was linked to race, he says it was often confusing to figure out where he fit in.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says

NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron shines playing solo on 'The Source'

'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused

