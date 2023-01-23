© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Persistent seal wanders ashore from Maine coast three times during snowstorm

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST
seal-png-1674492471.png
Cape Elizabeth Police Department
A seal that was found in Cape Elizabeth on Monday.

During Monday's snowstorm, a persistent seal wandered ashore from the Maine coastline — three times. It's not uncommon for seals to be spotted on rocks along the Cape Elizabeth shore. But police Detective Ben Davis says a town plow operator noticed something strange going down the road at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"It turned out to be a seal," Davis said.

The seal was a quarter to a half-mile from the ocean. Davis said an officer on duty managed to get the seal into a tote, and left it on the beach at Fort Williams Park. But the story doesn't end there.

"And then, around 7 a.m. this morning, when I came into work, we immediately got a call that it was seen again on Shore Road," he said. "By the time I got there, it was going across a lawn of a house on Old Fort Road, which is right across the street from Fort Williams Park."

Davis says he brought the seal to the beach, but, an hour later, it was back on Shore Road.

Marine Mammals of Maine eventually arrived and picked up the seal to evaluate it at their rehab center.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content