© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document search

By Washington Desk
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He said he would have more information after the search was complete.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Washington Desk

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content