© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Brady retires from the NFL, 1 year after retiring from the NFL

By Bill Chappell
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST
Tom Brady says he's retiring from the NFL, and this time he means it. "I won't be long-winded," the quarterback said. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
Julio Aguilar
/
Getty Images
Tom Brady says he's retiring from the NFL, and this time he means it. "I won't be long-winded," the quarterback said. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL — for real this time, he said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

Brady released the message on Feb. 1, the same date he announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022.

"I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in his new farewell message. He thanked his fans — and acknowledged the uproar over earlier announcements regarding his plans.

"I won't be long-winded," Brady said. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Addressing his family, friends, teammates and competitors, Brady added, "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."

In a superlative 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady racked up a raft of elite records. He owns the most Super Bowl wins (7), as well as most passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content