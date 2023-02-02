Murrow submission: A Parkland victim’s dad turns to art and activism

Shortly after recording our initial interview with Manuel Oliver - father of Joaquin Oliver, a student who was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 - a jury spared his son’s killer the death penalty. This submission to the Murrow awards features a segment of that initial conversation, and the follow-up interview we did shortly after the sentencing.

On Audacious, we have conversations with people who are experts on their own uncommon experiences, asking questions that get right to the heart of things.