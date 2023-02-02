© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murrow submission: A Parkland victim’s dad turns to art and activism

Connecticut Public Radio
Published February 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST

Shortly after recording our initial interview with Manuel Oliver - father of Joaquin Oliver, a student who was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 - a jury spared his son’s killer the death penalty. This submission to the Murrow awards features a segment of that initial conversation, and the follow-up interview we did shortly after the sentencing.

On Audacious, we have conversations with people who are experts on their own uncommon experiences, asking questions that get right to the heart of things.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate