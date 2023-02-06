2022 Murrow submission: A parent and child's perspectives on the need for trans and nonbinary allyship

There are several protections for trans and nonbinary people in Connecticut, including insurance coverage for health care services and, as part of Connecticut's new "safe harbor" law, legal protections for those seeking gender-affirming care from out of state.

Still, an increase in anti-trans rhetoric has led to a troubling trend of legislation and litigation nationally.

This hour, we hear from Oakley about his experience coming out as trans, and his mom Jess shares a parent's perspective.