© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

4.9 million Fabuloso bottles are recalled over the risk of bacteria contamination

By Kaitlyn Radde
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST
About 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso products have been recalled.
Fabuloso/Screenshot by NPR
About 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso products have been recalled.

Some Fabuloso cleaning products were recalled Wednesday over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. As of the recall, no incidents or injuries had been reported.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company, the manufacturer of the popular brand, recalled about 4.9 million bottles in the U.S. and about 56,000 in Canada. Fabuloso says about 3.9 million of those bottles were never released for sale.

The recall includes several types of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner that were produced from Dec. 14 to Jan. 23 and sold online, including Amazon, and at major retailers such as Dollar General and Walmart.

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected products, which you can find by checking the codes listed in the recall announcement.

To dispose of the product, consumers should keep it in its container and put it in the trash, the safety commission says. They should not empty the bottle before disposal.

Colgate-Palmolive noted "a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," which could have allowed Pseudomonas bacteria to grow.

That bacteria is commonly found in soil and water, and it could cause serious infections in people who have weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions, according to the safety commission.

Colgate-Palmolive says it will offer refunds or replacements to consumers who submit a picture of the product's UPC and lot codes.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Kaitlyn Radde

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content