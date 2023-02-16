© 2023 Connecticut Public

English police say they foiled an 'eggs-travagent' plot to steal Cadbury chocolates

By Ayana Archie
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST
Cadbury's Creme Eggs move down the production line at the Cadbury's Bournville production plant on Dec. 15, 2009, in Birmingham, England.
Christopher Furlong
/
Getty Images
Cadbury's Creme Eggs move down the production line at the Cadbury's Bournville production plant on Dec. 15, 2009, in Birmingham, England.

A local British police department is saying it helped save Easter for fans of the chocolate egg.

A man was arrested in England after allegedly stealing a semi truck that contained 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs last Saturday, police announced.

The man, whom The Associated Press identified as 32-year-old Joby Pool, was stopped on the highway in Telford, a town in central England, shortly after the theft. Pool allegedly used a metal grinder to break through a gate and into the truck, according to the AP.

"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February," the West Mercia Police tweeted. "Along with the crème eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen."

In all, the seized chocolate is thought to be worth 40,000 British pounds, or slightly more than $48,000.

Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and damage to a chain lock, the AP reported. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

Ayana Archie

