PMJA 2022: Audacious Love Playlist

"There are so many ways to find love, affection and connection on this planet," according to Audacious host Chion Wolf. This playlist is a collection of Audacious conversations around love and relationships that only Chion can have.

In this montage, meet a woman who is in love with a chandelier, a sugar daddy, a married couple who found each other in the "Missed Connections" section of Craigslist, two women who are platonic life partners, and one man who is married to a spirit named Brie.