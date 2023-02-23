© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PMJA 2022: Audacious Love Playlist

Connecticut Public Radio
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
A red background with a heart shape and an "a" inside of it has the following written over the top: "Join Chion and explore the many ways we find love and connection. Listen to Audacious Love with Chion Wolf."

"There are so many ways to find love, affection and connection on this planet," according to Audacious host Chion Wolf. This playlist is a collection of Audacious conversations around love and relationships that only Chion can have.

In this montage, meet a woman who is in love with a chandelier, a sugar daddy, a married couple who found each other in the "Missed Connections" section of Craigslist, two women who are platonic life partners, and one man who is married to a spirit named Brie.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate