PMJA 2022: Facing the world with visible facial differences

Published February 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST

It’s safe to say that all of us have multifaceted relationships with the way our faces look. We may notice a blemish here, a scar there, a bump or a divot all arranged on our face to show the world some of what makes us… us.

But what if, on your precious face, it wasn’t just a blemish or a bump, but an injury so extensive that it makes people stare? Makes you reconsider what beauty means, and how you measure your worth. Makes public radio show producers reach out to ask you to talk about it: How it’s formed you, how it’s changed you, how it hasn’t… and if you’d reverse it if you could.

On this submission from Audacious with Chion Wolf, you’ll hear her conversation with Gabby Myers. Her nose was bitten off by a dog in 2017. She has had seven reconstructive surgeries.

