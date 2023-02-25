University of Idaho to demolish off-campus home where 4 students were killed

The University of Idaho plans to demolish the off-campus home where four of its students were killed in November.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," said University of Idaho President Scott Green in a memo on Friday.

The announcement comes as the university and the community of Moscow, Idaho, continue to mourn the four deceased students: Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. On Nov. 13, shortly before the holidays, the students were found dead in a house located on King Street.

The case initially bewildered the local authorities in the small college town for weeks. On Dec. 30, seven weeks after the tragic incident, officials arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is now facing murder charges. As more details are revealed about Kohberger, who has yet to enter a plea, the university is planning a memorial garden for the four slain students.

President Green said in the statement that the University of Idaho accepted an offer from the owner of the off-campus home to give the property to the school following the killings. Demolition, Green said, "removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."

In addition to the memorial garden plans, the university said it's working out how to involve students on "the future development of the property" once the home is demolished.

The university said it has also created a scholarship programs in memory of Kenodle, Chapin and Mogen, and intends to create another for the fourth victim, Goncalves.

"We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory," Green wrote.

