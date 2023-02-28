© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal tumors

By Ayana Archie
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2022.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2022.

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery Monday to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract, he said.

Castro, who represents Texas' 20th Congressional District, said in a statement that the tumors, which doctors discovered last summer in a series of tests, were small and slow-growing and did not present any symptoms.

"My prognosis is good," he said. "I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio."

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment, and thank you to my family for their love and support," he said.

Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors are a type of cancer that forms in the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the colon, rectum, stomach and small intestine, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The GI tract is part of the body's digestive system, and is responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients from food and excreting waste.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content