Azzi Fudd returns to play in UConn's 69-39 victory over Georgetown in Big East quarterfinals

The University of Connecticut took home a win Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament after routing Georgetown University 69-39.
UConn will face Marquette Sunday afternoon.
Azzi Fudd made her first appearance on the court after re-injuring her knee in January and missing 14 games. Fudd scored 10 points in 17 minutes.
Dorka Juhász also made her first appearance on the court after missing UConn’s regular season finale with a sprained ankle.
Several UConn players have been injured this season — and injuries continued Saturday. Caroline Ducharme did not return to the game after suffering a head injury during the second quarter. It was uncertain if Ducharme had a concussion and there was no word as to whether she'd play in Sunday's semifinal game.
Aaliyah Edwards ended with the most scores of the game with 19 points; Lou Lopez Sénéchal had 14 points, while Dorka Juhász scored 13 points.
UConn faced Georgetown in last year's Big East Tournament quarterfinal game; the Huskies won that game as well — 84-38 — advancing to the semifinals.
Explore moments from Saturday's game in the photos below.
Next up
UConn will play Marquette in the semifinal game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville at 3 p.m. Sunday.
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members —
listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a
community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are
building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.
Ben & Jerry’s has released a statement promising to take decisive action when it learns of child labor on dairy farms supplying milk for its products.That's in response to a story from the New York Times about migrant children working in conditions in violation of labor laws across the U.S.