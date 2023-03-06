© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic UN treaty could protect the world's oceans and marine life

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST
UN High Seas Biodiversity Treaty
Brian Inganga
/
AP
FILE - Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, June 11, 2022. For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to protect biodiversity in the high seas — nearly half the planet’s surface.

A United Nations treaty finalized over the weekend would designate 30% of the world's oceans as protected areas, and put more money into marine conservation. Advocates say it's breakthrough after more than a decade of talks.

The High Seas Treaty applies to areas beyond national jurisdiction, generally more than 200 miles offshore. It is part of the commitment UN delegates made at a biodiversity conference in December, where they pledged to conserve 30% of the planet's lands, coasts and waters by decade's end.

Beth Orcutt of the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences says it's a significant step toward conserving marine habitat. And she says the treaty could help mitigate climate change by protecting the places that are best at sequestering carbon.

"We know that there's places on the planet where than happens more then others," Orcutt says. "So those might be places that we want to consider protecting, so that function is maintained, or even enhanced, as opposed to being degraded."

She says the treaty will also ensure that all of humanity benefits equally from any genetic material in these areas that might be used in biotechnology, not just the most developed nations.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content