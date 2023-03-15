© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It may be time to mark the beginning of the end for 'Ted Lasso'

Published March 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with critic Laura Sirikul about the new, and quite possibly final, season of Ted Lasso.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Corrected: March 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous headline and web introduction to this interview mischaracterized the new season of Ted Lasso. It's not confirmed whether the show will end with Season 3.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate