Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published March 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023.
Brandon Smith
/
AP
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023.

Updated March 30, 2023 at 5:21 AM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army's Fort Campbell said in a statement.

The status of the crew members was unknown, it added.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to the statement, which was posted on Facebook.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families," the statement said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter that "fatalities are expected," adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press

