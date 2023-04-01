© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Author Clint Smith; 'Ted Lasso' actor Brett Goldstein

Fresh Air
Published April 1, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Clint Smith is a staff writer at<em> The Atlantic </em>and the author of the poetry collection<em> Above Ground</em><em>.</em>
Carletta Girma
/
Courtesy of Broadside
Clint Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the poetry collection Above Ground.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Above Ground,' Clint Smith uses poetry to confront the legacy of slavery: Smith's poems, which are addressed to his young children, describe what their ancestors endured and escaped. He also examines the joy and anxiety of parenthood, especially as a Black father.

Two migrant kids fight to stay together — and stay alive — in this harrowing film: Tori and Lokita is the latest gripping moral thriller from Belgian filmmakers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. The story is swift and relentless; it runs barely 90 minutes and never slows down.

Take it from real-life Roy Kent: Soccer is catharsis for people who won't do therapy: Brett Goldstein is a writer for Ted Lasso and plays Roy Kent, a gruff but lovable retired footballer-turned-coach. He says, "sport is there so men can say 'I love you' without saying 'I love you.' "

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

