A father is charged with murder after his son was found dead in an alligator's mouth

By Ayana Archie
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT

A man in St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged with first-degree murder Friday after his son's body was found in the mouth of an alligator.

Two-year-old Taylen Mosley was declared missing Thursday, the same day his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found stabbed to death in her apartment at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Taylen Mosley's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Taylen and Jeffrey.

Local and federal authorities searched local creeks and ponds and found Mosley's body Friday in Lake Maggiore after someone reported seeing something in the alligator's mouth.

The alligator was killed to retrieve Mosley's body. The local medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie

