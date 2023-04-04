© 2023 Connecticut Public

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts. Read the criminal charges

By Washington Desk
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at criminal court in Manhattan for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
Kena Betancur
/
Getty Images
Updated April 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Follow live updates on former President Donald Trump's arraignment here.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count felony indictment unsealed in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that Trump falsified New York business records in order to conceal damaging information before the 2016 presidential election.

"Manhattan is home to the country's most significant business market," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct."

The indictment is historic. Trump is the first former president to face charges.

He's called the investigation a "witch hunt" and politically motivated.

Read the indictment here and its statement of facts below that:

The Statement of Facts:

