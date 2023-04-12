© 2023 Connecticut Public

A signed pair of Air Jordans sold for $2.2 million at auction

Published April 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

So you think you're a sneakerhead? Yesterday, a signed pair of Air Jordan 13s worn by Air Jordan himself sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record-breaking $2.2 million. He wore the red-and-black J's in 1998 during one of his NBA finals runs. Twenty-five years later, they're still in pristine condition. An auction house employee said, it looks like Michael took them off his feet yesterday. Maybe he bought them to put them back on?

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

